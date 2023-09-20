Global Fiber Cement Board Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Browse complete“Fiber Cement Board Market” report with TOC @





Due to favorable government regulations and growing awareness about environmental degradation, which are anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the fiber cement board market during the projected period, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience lucrative growth. Moreover, it is anticipated that the rising population in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, along with sound economic and industrial development, will have a beneficial impact on product demand in the near future.

Some of the key players in Fiber Cement Board market include American Fiber Cement Corporation, Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd., Century Plyboards (India) Limited, Etex Group, Everest Industries Limited, HIL Limited, Sahyadri Industries Limited, Saint Gobain, Sarex, Soben International, Toray Industries Inc and Visaka Industries.

In July 2023, Etex acquires Scottish insulation producer. Etex expands its UK presence and builds up its insulation division, having acquired glass mineral wool and extruded polystyrene manufacturer Ursa. Superglass becomes the second brand of Etex's new insulation division.

In March 2023, Etex has joined the First Movers Coalition to help reduce carbon emissions related to cement production. The coalition seeks to explore options to reduce the carbon footprint of cement used in the building and construction industry by as much as 80% compared to the 2021emissions baseline. Etex wants to contribute to worldwide advanced research and developments in the field of cement.



– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026, and 2030

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



