India denies Canada`s ‘absurd’ statements

(MENAFN) New Delhi on Tuesday refused the “absurd” charges by the Canadian administration that Indian agents were included in the murdering of Khalistan separatist crusade president Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian resident.



The maneuver was made after the Canadian administration fired an elder Indian diplomat on Monday between Ottawa’s probe into what Premier Justin Trudeau depicted as reliable claims that the Indian administration had an association to the murdering of a Khalistan demonstrator.



Nijjar, an honest enthusiast of the Khalistan crusade, which looks for a self-governing Sikh home in the Punjab area of India, was shot on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.



Trudeau carried a crucial speech to legislators in Parliament on Monday afternoon, telling them that Canada’s safety organizations have been following “credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India” as well as the murdering of Nijjar on Canadian land.



