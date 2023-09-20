Media: EU declares reply to Ukrainian grain lawsuit warning

(MENAFN) Polish press stated on Monday that Hungary, Poland, as well as Slovakia are retreating from a European Union podium based on Ukrainian grain shipments following Kiev`s declaration that it would sue the three countries for prohibiting the shipment of Ukrainian crop.



The Ukrainian administration declared on Monday that it would establish a case towards the three nations at the World Trade Organization (WTO), after they declared one-sided prohibition on the shipment of Ukrainian seeds as well as grains. previously this summer, the European Union permitted five Eastern European countries to wedge the shipment of these crops for regional sale, however, rejected a permission the prohibition on Friday. As an outcome, Hungary, Poland, as well as Slovakia forced prohibitions of their own.



Quoting an unidentified source in Brussels, Poland’s news agency stated that these nations would retreat from the European Union podium that synchronized the initial prohibition. The choice was made “out of caution and the fact that Ukraine could use information provided within the framework of the coordination platform against these three countries during WTO proceedings,” the source stated.



