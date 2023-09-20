Wonderful Portable Power Stations For Outdoor Adventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PASIG CITY, MANILA, 菲律宾, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- When outdoor enthusiasts embark on adventures such as camping or road trips, having a reliable power station becomes essential to keep their devices charged and ensure a smooth outdoor experience. BLUETTI , a renowned player in the energy storage industry, presents three outstanding portable power stations to elevate outdoor adventures to the next level.
BLUETTI AC200P : Powerhouse for Extended Trips
The BLUETTI AC200P is a rugged power source for extended off-grid living. With a power output of 2,000W and a surge capacity of 4,800W, this powerhouse can comfortably handle almost any RV or camping appliance needed during the trip, such as air conditioners, refrigerators, electric grills, and heaters. The 2,000Wh capacity and 13 versatile outlets mean multiple devices can stay powered for long periods of time. Its 700W solar charging is a big pfor eco-conscitravelers. When paired with BLUETTI's fold-and-go PV350 solar panels, a quick full charge is possible in just 3.5~4 hours. This not only ensures a stable power supply all the time but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint. In addition, the AC200P supports 1,100W dual input from AC and solar simultaneously, always ready for the next destination.
BLUETTI AC60: Water-resistant Mobile Power
One of the AC60's outstanding features is its resistance to water and dust. This makes it a reliable companion for fishing, boating, and quad biking, as a splash of water or rain will not damage it. Weighing 9.1kg, the AC60 can be carried with one hand thanks to its foldable handle. It measures just 29 x 21 x 23cm, about the size of a standard shoebox. It fits easily into vehicles and any tight space. With a 600W output (1,200W surge), the AC60 can power electronics and small appliances such as freezers and fans. It also offers the option to expand its 403Wh capacity to a total of 2,015Wh by adding two 806Wh B80 battery packs. This expandability gives outdoor enthusiasts extreme portability without compromising power.
BLUETTI AC180 : Compact and Powerful
Looking for a portable generator to power high-energy devices in the wilderness? The BLUETTI AC180 is the ultimate solution with a battery capacity of 1,152Wh and a continuAC output of 1,800W. This powerhouse can easily handle a variety of appliances including refrigerators, small air conditioners, and even high inductive loads of up to 2,700W, like hair dryers, in its power lifting mode. Additionally, the AC180 offers fast charging, from 0-80% in just 45 minutes using a 1,440W AC input, keeping its downtime to a minimum. Charging it via 500W solar input is also fast and convenient. Impressively, the AC180 is equipped with high quality LiFePO4 battery cells to ensure longer life - 3,500+ life cycles - and greater safety during operation. A 5-year warranty and attentive service are also included for added peace of mind.
In summary, the BLUETTI AC200P, AC60, and AC180 provide nature goers with clean, mobile, and reliable power without the emissions associated with traditional gas generators. Embrace the outdoors with confidence, knowing there is always power to run essential devices.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
