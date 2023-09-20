IP Multimedia Subsystem Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2030 | Ericsson, Necrporation, Ci Systems

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Size

The growing demand for VoLTE and LTE services & global standards for network infrastructure and services are the drivers for the IP multimedia subsystem market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IP multimedia subsystem market generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

The rise in data traffic in global cellular networks and development in global cellular network infrastructure fuel the global IP multimedia subsystem market. On the other hand, longer deployment time for telecommunication infrastructure, and the high cost of installation, and maintenance of telecommunication equipment hinder the market. On the contrary, development in the field of teland rapid transformation of the telecommunications industry creates several lucrative opportunities.

COVID-19 scenario:

.The telecommunication sectors were responsible for maintaining business continuity during the pandemic and hence did not face any major challenges. Moreover, the pandemic created a shortage of raw materials and workforce.

.The interrupted global supply chain forced several telecommunications industry players to postpone their expansion.

.During the pandemic period, telecoms sector market players operating in sports and related domains suffered major losses, which negatively affected the global IP multimedia subsystem market.

Based on operators, the mobile operators segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fourths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the fixed operators segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global IP multimedia subsystem market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global IP multimedia subsystem industry analyzed in the research include Athsrl, CiSystems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Cirpack, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Nokia.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and IP multimedia subsystem market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis of the IP Multimedia Subsystem industry to understand the impact of varifactors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the network security IP Multimedia subsystem market trends.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

.The study provides an in-depth analysis of the IP Multimedia Subsystem market growth along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

.Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the IMS market size is provided in the report.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the IMS industry.

.The quantitative analysis of the IP Multimedia Subsystem market for the period 2020–2030 is provided to determine the IP multimedia subsystem market forecast.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please letknow and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights.

