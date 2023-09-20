Consumption Of Hazard Area Equipment Market Is Expected To Rise At A Higher CAGR Of 6.5% By 2026 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Hazardlocation equipment sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.5 % from 2022 to 2026. End of 2026. In China, the consumption of hazardarea equipment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.4%, and this market is expected to reach USD 799 million by 2026. Since then, the demand for hazardwork equipment has increased.
This part of the offer comes with many open doors, including item manufacturing, diversion, retail, and display management. Fact.MR examiners have utilized a wide range of mandatory and extensive optional studies to make variassessments and projections of demand for the hazardarea equipment market, both at the global and local levels.
“Europe Expected to Lead Global HazardArea Equipment Demand”
The market for hazardarea equipment in Europe is projected to be one of the most lucrative ones and this will majorly be driven by growing chemical manufacturing industries in this region. Growing pharmaceutical and energy industries are also expected to favor hazardarea equipment market potential over the coming years.
Rising concerns for occupational safety and stringent mandates by governments for the same are also expected to boost the adoption of hazardarea systems over the years to come. Shipments of hazardarea equipment in Germany are expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. The chemical sector of France is also expected to boost the adoption of hazardarea systems in near future.
Market players: –
Federal Signal Corporation Honeywell International Inc. NHP Electrical Engineering Products Tomar Electronics Co., Ltd. PATLITE Co., Ltd. Potter Signal, Inc. E2S warning signal Eaton Corporation Plc emerson electric company R. Stahl AG rockwell automation Siemens AG WEMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG ABB Co., Ltd.
“Presence of Multiple Industries to Boost Sales of HazardArea Devices”
The United States is home to multiple industries and is one of the key markets in the world. The nation is known for its rapid adoption of novel technologies and is expected to see high demand for hazardarea systems as the trend of automation in industries picks up pace.
The United States hazardarea equipment market is currently worth US$ 1.7 billion . Increasing foon occupational safety by the government will drive boost sales of hazardequipment in the nation through 2026.
Competitive Landscape
Key hazardarea equipment companies are focusing on mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their business scope on a global level and boost revenue generation.
In September 2020, Siemens AG, a German multinational organization, announced the extension of its Customer Relationship Agreement with digital transformation leader Atos, which was initialized in 2011.
Key Segments Covered in HazardLocation Equipment Industry Study
By Product :
Cable glands and accessories process equipment industrial control motor strobe beacon Other products Connection Gender :
wireless hazardarea equipment Wired hazardarea equipment By end use:
oil gas Chemistry/Pharmaceutical energy and power mining Other end uses
Regional analysis includes
North America (USA, Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
