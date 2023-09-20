Royal Scientific Society Hosts Senior Science Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- The Royal Scientific Society (RSS) on Wednesday hosted a delegation from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), led by the AAAS Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sudip Parikh.
The delegation attended an audience with HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Chairman of the Royal Scientific Society, at Majlis El Hassan where HRH shared his reflections and insights on the main themes occupying the minds of science diplomats today.
Prince El Hassan emphasized community engagement, underscoring the importance of grassroots dialogue and collaboration. This approach recognizes that local communities often hold the key to solving complex challenges.
In terms of geopolitical challenges, Prince El Hassan called for the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region to play a more active role, rather than just being a disaster relief region.
"The shift from a reactive to proactive policy approach is significant, as it enables a more anticipatory response to both challenges and opportunities, ultimately contributing to regional stability and development," Prince El Hassan added.
Welcoming the delegation to Jordan, HRH Princess Sumaya said: "We have been honored to work closely with the AAAS on many initiatives and through variinternational bodies and collaborations, and we have built bridges together over which I hope many will follow."
A highlight of the AAAS visit was the lecture given by Dr. Parikh on 'Science Diplomacy and the Power of Science to Build Bridges' which was delivered to an audience of invited high-level academics and diplomats, and students of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).
HRH Princess Sumaya noted that Science Diplomacy offers mechanisms for engagement that can break down barriers and lay the foundations on which science can be deployed for the common good.
Dr Parikh is the 19th Chief Executive Officer of the AAAS, an organization founded in 1848 to advance science, engineering, and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all. Dr. Parikh has been innovative in making science speak for all in the United States and overseas.
During their visit, the AAAS delegation visited a variety of scientific institutions including SESAME, the Jordan National Metrology Institute, and the Automated Chemical Laboratories. The delegation also visited the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy where they were received by Amb Haifa Al Kharisha.
The delegation visited Princess Sumaya University for Technology, and met with the President of the University, Professor Wijdan Abu Al-Haija, the Vice President, Professor Bassam Hamo, members of the Council of Deans, and the Director of the E-Learning Centre, Dr. Adiy Al-Twaisi.
Dr. Abu Al-Haija reviewed the university's journey and achievements in academic and research fields and extracurricular activities for university students, stressing the university's keenness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and openness to the international community and its intuitions. The delegation also viewed student projects to promote leadership.
