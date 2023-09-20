Jordan Partakes Insmetics Expo In Dubai

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- The Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), with assistance from the Business Growth Activity project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is arranging a pavilion for Jordan at Beautyworld Middle East, the region's largest exhibition for the beauty and wellness industry.
The JEA released a statement on Wednesday saying this is Jordan's first participation in a beauty industry exhibition, which will open in Dubai on October 30th, aiming to diversify and increase national exports.
It added that the three-day exhibition aims to help Jordanian companies promote their products and expand their global reach amidst the wide international participation.
Jordan's cosmetic industry, particularly Dead Sea products, can compete in export markets due to their high quality at reasonable prices, the statement emphasized.
The JEA has confirmed that it is actively working to diversify national exports by helping companies promote their products in new markets through specialized international exhibitions.
It praised the ongoing fruitful collaboration with USAID's Business Growth Activity, which offered invaluable technical services such as creating marketing materials for participating companies, supporting their exhibition costs, and expanding their product markets.
The USAID project aims to support small, medium, and startup companies in Jordan. Its goals include improving productivity, enhancing innovation, and creating employment opportunities, all of which contribute to supporting economic growth in Jordan.
The JEA, founded in 1988, aims to assist in exporting industrial goods and services. It also carries out initiatives to enhance the Kingdom's exports, facilitate the exchange of business knowledge, promote Jordanian products in different international markets, participate in global trade fairs, and conduct specialized seminars and discussions for exporters.
