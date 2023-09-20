JCC: Jordan Intensifies Efforts In Accelerating Nationwide Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan is taking significant and tangible strides to accelerate its digital transformation, a robust drive towards digitization that is now extending far beyond economic sectors, and touching varifacets of Jordanian society, said the representative of the ICT sector in the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Haitham Rawajbeh.
In a statement on Wednesday, Rawajbeh underscored the noticeable surge in varisectors and segments of Jordanian society embracing digital transformation, noting that the shift is no longer limited solely to economic domains, but it's becoming a pervasive trend, with political parties and sports clubs starting to venture into the digital realm.
"The technology sector has taken notice of the government's unwavering commitment to fast-track digital transformation across public institutions and official bodies. This commitment dovetails with the overarching Executive Program for Economic Modernization and the rollout of 5G services," he added.
Of particular significance, he highlighted the initiatives laid out in the Economic Modernization Vision, with a dedicated foon the Information and Communications Technology sector. These initiatives emphasize the necessity of bolstering collaboration between the public and private sectors, aimed at accelerating government digital transformation.
Rawajbeh indicated that the advantages of digital transformation extend far and wide, encompassing reduced operational costs, streamlined and expedited service delivery, and the provision of high-quality services with transparency.
Furthermore, he reaffirmed that Jordan stands tall among the regional pioneers in adopting digital transformation, championing progress across diverse economic sectors, including finance, agriculture, industry, and healthcare. Moreover, the expansion of government services through the "Sanad" application has seen notable growth in recent times.
