Jordanndemns Isli Escalation In Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday strongly denounced the recent surge in Israeli actions within the occupied Palestinian territories. This condemnation follows the latest act of aggression on the city of Jenin, which occurred late Tuesday.
Ministry's spokesperson Sinan Al-Majali expressed grave concerns about the ongoing cycle of violence in the region, stressing the critical need to cease all incursions into Palestinian cities. He cautioned against the dangerrepercussions of this escalating situation, emphasizing that it is likely to lead to further deterioration and increased violence.
Ambassador Al-Majali issued an urgent call to the international community, to swiftly and effectively intervene to halt this escalation and provide protection for the Palestinian population in the occupied territories.
Furthermore, the ministry's spokesperson emphasized the vital importance of safeguarding Palestinian cities from repeated attacks, underscoring that the current escalation represents a clear violation of international humanitarian law, as well as Israel's responsibilities as the dominant occupying force in the region.
MENAFN20092023000117011021ID1107105345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.