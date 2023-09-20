Kenya’S Peacekeeping Efforts Praised In United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

United States President Joe Biden has praised President William Ruto for stepping up to lead peacekeeping efforts in Haiti.

President Biden said the United Nations-backed security mission seeks to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

“I call on the security council to authorise this mission now, the people of Haiti can not wait much longer,” he said.

He made the remarks during the United Nations General Assembly in New York in the presence of President Ruto.

Later, he met Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) CEO Alice Albright at the Kenyan Mission in New York.

President Ruto and Ms Albright witnessed the signing of the USD 65 million Second Threshold Programme funds for the acquisition of electric buses to operate on the rapid transit (BRT) line 2 to ease traffic congestion within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The Head of State said the government is collaborating with development partners to scale up the development of critical infrastructure to stimulate rapid economic growth.

The President also held talks with Heads of State and Governments on the sidelines of UNGA to enhance Kenya's bilateral relations. The leaders agreed to deepen, and explore new areas of cooperation with Kenya.

They were Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine), Luis Abinader (Dominican Republic), Alain Berset (Switzerland), Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), Marcelo Rebelo de So(Portugal), and Joao Loure(Angola) and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

President Zelenskyy committed to establishing a grain hub in the Port of Mombto address food shortage in East Africa.

On his part, President Ruto said Kenya advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict to enhance stability and alleviate the suffering of the people.

“We strongly believe countries can forge warm relations, cooperate in solving international issues and operate on rules for the world's shared prosperity.”

He also met the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga and called on the institution to support the implementation of the Nairobi Declaration on climate change.

“The World Bank is our valuable development partner, offering both technical and financial assistance to the programmes that seek to uplift ordinary people in our country,” he said.