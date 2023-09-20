Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 To Launch At African Energy Week 2023 In October

The Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 publication – the official investment report on Namibia's oil, natural gas, power, mining and renewable energy sectors – will be launched at the“Invest in Namibia Energies” strategic session at African Energy Week 2023 ( ) in Cape Town on October 18.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and produced by Energy Capital & Power ( )

– in partnership with the African Energy Chamber ( ), National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and Namibian International Energy Conference 2023 – the publication is the first of its kind to explore current trends, developments and opportunities within the country's burgeoning energy sector through high-level interviews and first-hand analysis.

On the back of five commercial oil discoveries, double-digit mining sector growth and a $10-billion hydrogen development, Namibia is gearing up to become the energy capital of the continent. A government-led campaign to accelerate local and foreign investment is set to bring in diversified revenue streams and generate employment, while contributing to regional sustainability and electrification efforts.

Opening with exclusive interviews with Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), and Bryan Eiseb, Executive Director of the MME, the publication offers insights into the timeline to first oil, current and planned exploration and appraisal drilling programs, and Namibia's new upstream local content policy. A dedicated energy transition chapter tracks the latest developments of Namibia's large-scale hydrogen projects – including an interview with Daures Green Hydrogen Village – its goal to boost utility-scale solar PV generation capacity, and its staas an up-and-coming supplier of rare earth elements to Europe.

The 100-page publication also explores trade and investment opportunities within Namibia's support sectors, including power, transport and infrastructure, featuring an update from BW Energy on its flagship Kudu gas-to-power project, highlighting the expansion of Namibia's principal ports and positioning the country as a trade a regional logistics hub within the SADC. The report's business and economic outlook features an interview with Central Bank Governor Johannes !Gawaxab, coupled with analysis of local and regional financing capacity and a guide to sustainable investing.

