Western Azerbaijanmunity Slams Estonian MFA's Meddling In Azerbaijan's Own Affairs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Estonia has no
moral right to meddle in Azerbaijan's own affairs, the Western
Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
The community made the comment, commenting on the recent
statement of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.
"Estonia should protect the rights of the ethnic minority that
it oppresses on its territory. This country, instead of illegally
depriving it of citizenship, should hold dialogue with it for
integration," the community emphasized.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
