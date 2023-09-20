Experts Assess Harm From Armenian Armed Forces To Azerbaijan's Civilian Objects - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Experts have
been appointed to assess the damage to Azerbaijan's civilian
objects, the Senior Prosecutor of the Press Service of the
Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office Kanan Zeynalov said at a
briefing, Trend reports.
According to Zeynalov, Armenian illegal armed formations [which
haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed
by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war] continue to commit acts of terrorism,
targeting the civilian population, civil infrastructure, and
residential homes, as they did during the 2020 second Karabakh
war.
"As known, two employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan
Automobile Roads, who were killed as a result of a terrorist act
committed on September 19 by the Armenian illegal armed formations,
were working in the liberated territories with the aim of creating
road infrastructure," he stated. "The four police officers who were
injured by a mine planted by an Armenian illegal armed group were
not involved in any combat activities, but were sent to the scene
to restore public order."
"Furthermore, as reported, as a result of the attacks carried
out by illegally created armed formations in Karabakh, civilians
were injured yesterday due to shelling with heavy weapons,
including mortars. In the city of Shusha, Vidadi Farkhadov (born in
1967), who worked as an engineer for housing and communal services,
was killed, and in the Aghdam district, an attempted deliberate
murder with multiple shrapnel wounds was made on Mehman Hasanov
(born in 1992), an excavator operator for one of the companies
conducting restoration work in the area," added Zeynalov.
He noted that criminal cases have been initiated for each
incident, and investigations are ongoing. Under current conditions,
prosecutorial authorities are conducting possible investigative
actions, and appropriate expert examinations have been appointed to
determine the extent of damage to civil infrastructure objects.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.