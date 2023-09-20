Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Envisions Achievingre Inflation Scenario For 2023-2024

According to the CBA, despite the decline in actual inflation, the persistent conditions of uncertainty in the global economy and the risk of excessive expansion of aggregate demand retain the potential to influence inflation.

"The rise in average temperatures associated with climate change is greater than expected, the deepening of the global economy's bloc divide amid geopolitical tensions could lead to a re-rise in commodity prices, especially for food and energy. According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund, economies that have announced an inflation target are forecasting inflation above the target of 96 percent in 2023 and 89 percent in 2024," the CBA said.

The bank also noted that with supply exceeding demand sharply to balance the foreign exchange market, it may be necessary to increase the Central Bank's purchase-oriented intervention in the foreign exchange market, mainly in connection with fiscal operations, to ensure equilibrium in the foreign exchange market. This could be considered a major domestic risk that would have an upward impact on inflation by causing excessive expansion of the money supply.

"Overall, the strengthening of inflation-reducing factors increases the likelihood that annual inflation will move closer to target by the end of this year and early next year," the CBA added.

Moreover, the annual inflation forecast is 8 percent, in accordance with the Central Bank's baseline scenario for 2023.