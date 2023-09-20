Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Envisions Achievingre Inflation Scenario For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects to achieve the baseline scenario
of inflation in 2023 and 2024, Trend reports.
According to the CBA, despite the decline in actual inflation,
the persistent conditions of uncertainty in the global economy and
the risk of excessive expansion of aggregate demand retain the
potential to influence inflation.
"The rise in average temperatures associated with climate change
is greater than expected, the deepening of the global economy's
bloc divide amid geopolitical tensions could lead to a re-rise in
commodity prices, especially for food and energy. According to a
recent report by the International Monetary Fund, economies that
have announced an inflation target are forecasting inflation above
the target of 96 percent in 2023 and 89 percent in 2024," the CBA
said.
The bank also noted that with supply exceeding demand sharply to
balance the foreign exchange market, it may be necessary to
increase the Central Bank's purchase-oriented intervention in the
foreign exchange market, mainly in connection with fiscal
operations, to ensure equilibrium in the foreign exchange market.
This could be considered a major domestic risk that would have an
upward impact on inflation by causing excessive expansion of the
money supply.
"Overall, the strengthening of inflation-reducing factors
increases the likelihood that annual inflation will move closer to
target by the end of this year and early next year," the CBA
added.
Moreover, the annual inflation forecast is 8 percent, in
accordance with the Central Bank's baseline scenario for 2023.
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107105328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.