Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:01 GMT

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Forecasts A Current Aunt Surp In 2023


9/20/2023 5:23:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts a current account surpof the balance of payments at the level of 15 percent of GDP by the end of 2023, Trend reports.

The data from the CBA shows that maintaining a favorable external environment has played a special role in maintaining equilibrium in the foreign exchange market.

"The current account balance of payments amounted to $5.2 billion, or 14.5 percent of GDP, from January through June 2023. Under the conditions of surpbalance of payments and ongoing processes of dedollarization, supply in the foreign exchange market sharply exceeds demand," the CBA notes.

Will be updated

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107105327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search