Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Forecasts A Current Aunt Surp In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts a current account surpof the
balance of payments at the level of 15 percent of GDP by the end of
2023, Trend reports.
The data from the CBA shows that maintaining a favorable
external environment has played a special role in maintaining
equilibrium in the foreign exchange market.
"The current account balance of payments amounted to $5.2
billion, or 14.5 percent of GDP, from January through June 2023.
Under the conditions of surpbalance of payments and ongoing
processes of dedollarization, supply in the foreign exchange market
sharply exceeds demand," the CBA notes.
