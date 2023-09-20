All Responsibility For Current Situation Lies On Armenia - Azerbaijani MP

"This country, flagrantly violating the provisions of the statement of November 10, 2020, constantly resorted to provocations, continued mine terror, did not withdraw its illegal armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, and on the contrary, continued to commit new provocations, supporting the separatists in Karabakh," she said.

She noted that Azerbaijan after the 44-day second Karabakh war, showing humanism, offered peace to Armenia and took necessary steps to establish stability and calm in the region.

"However, the Armenian side, showing an unconstructive stance, responded to Azerbaijan's peace proposals with provocations. Azerbaijan has always warned that it does not intend to tolerate Armenian provocations for a long time and will not allow Armenian illegal armed formations, which continue to commit provocative actions and mine terror, to remain on their sovereign territories," Hasanova noted.

The MP added that Azerbaijan tried to solve the issue peacefully, but the Armenian side did not take any constructive steps in this direction. Thus, Armenia itself caused the need for anti-terrorist measures, which are implemented on the basis of the sovereign rights of Azerbaijan within the framework of international law.

Hasanova emphasized that Armenia continues to shell the civilian population even now, as it did during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.