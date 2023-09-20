All Responsibility For Current Situation Lies On Armenia - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenia bears
full responsibility for the current situation, Milli Majlis
(Parliament) MP Afet Hasanova told Trend .
"This country, flagrantly violating the provisions of the
statement of November 10, 2020, constantly resorted to
provocations, continued mine terror, did not withdraw its illegal
armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, and on the
contrary, continued to commit new provocations, supporting the
separatists in Karabakh," she said.
She noted that Azerbaijan after the 44-day second Karabakh war,
showing humanism, offered peace to Armenia and took necessary steps
to establish stability and calm in the region.
"However, the Armenian side, showing an unconstructive stance,
responded to Azerbaijan's peace proposals with provocations.
Azerbaijan has always warned that it does not intend to tolerate
Armenian provocations for a long time and will not allow Armenian
illegal armed formations, which continue to commit provocative
actions and mine terror, to remain on their sovereign territories,"
Hasanova noted.
The MP added that Azerbaijan tried to solve the issue
peacefully, but the Armenian side did not take any constructive
steps in this direction. Thus, Armenia itself caused the need for
anti-terrorist measures, which are implemented on the basis of the
sovereign rights of Azerbaijan within the framework of
international law.
Hasanova emphasized that Armenia continues to shell the civilian
population even now, as it did during the 44-day second Karabakh
war.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.