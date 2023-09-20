Enemy Fire 128 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day, Two Injured

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, Russian troops struck 128 times in 24 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region... As a result of an enemy kamikaze drone strike on Stepnohirsk, men aged 32 and 42 were injured," the statement said.

In addition, Malashko noted, 35 reports of destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were received.

The head of the RMA clarified that the enemy conducted five MLRS attacks on Novodarivka, Levadne and Stepove, 12 UAV attacks on Kanivske, Orikhove, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, and conducted six air strikes on Orikhove, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

105 artillery attacks took place on the territory of frontline settlements, including Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Levadne, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Pavlivka and Kamianske.

As reported, the day before, on September 18, Russian troops struck the Zaporizhzhia region with 107 artillery, MLRS, aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles; 28 destructions were recorded.