Enemy Fire 128 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on September 19, Russian troops conducted 128 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, and two men in Stepnohirsk were injured in a drone attack.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Over the past day, Russian troops struck 128 times in 24 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region... As a result of an enemy kamikaze drone strike on Stepnohirsk, men aged 32 and 42 were injured," the statement said.
Read also: Russia throws 10,000 paratroopers into grinder near Zaporizhzhia as line infantry - British intelligence
In addition, Malashko noted, 35 reports of destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were received.
The head of the RMA clarified that the enemy conducted five MLRS attacks on Novodarivka, Levadne and Stepove, 12 UAV attacks on Kanivske, Orikhove, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, and conducted six air strikes on Orikhove, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Read also: Russia reinforces defences around Zaporizhzhia region's Tokmak – UK intel
105 artillery attacks took place on the territory of frontline settlements, including Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Levadne, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Pavlivka and Kamianske.
As reported, the day before, on September 18, Russian troops struck the Zaporizhzhia region with 107 artillery, MLRS, aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles; 28 destructions were recorded.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107105323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.