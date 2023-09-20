Sians Launch Another Strike On Kherson

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army launched another strike on Kherson. Different parts of the city came under fire," the post reads.

He urged local residents to be careful, not to stay in the open air, and to move to safer places.

The enemy yesterday carried out 118 attacks on the Kherson region, firing 589 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, AGS automatic grenade launchers, UAVs, tanks and aircraft.