Sians Launch Another Strike On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has launched another strike on the city of Kherson.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army launched another strike on Kherson. Different parts of the city came under fire," the post reads. Read also: Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroy three Russian boats in Kherson region
He urged local residents to be careful, not to stay in the open air, and to move to safer places.
The enemy yesterday carried out 118 attacks on the Kherson region, firing 589 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, AGS automatic grenade launchers, UAVs, tanks and aircraft.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107105322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.