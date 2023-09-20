Botwork Tries To Prevent Zelensky's Meeting Withanyahu

This was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel, Ukrinform reported.

“Bot warning: Before the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Zelensky, we identified a hostile network of bots on X. The inauthentic network spreads slander in the Hebrew language against President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people”, the statement reads.

As reported, during a meeting in New York, where the 78th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Benjamin Netanyahu the protection of people and cooperation in civil defense.