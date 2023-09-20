Botwork Tries To Prevent Zelensky's Meeting Withanyahu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eve of the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a network of Intebots was discovered that tried to prevent the meeting by spreading fakes.
This was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel, Ukrinform reported.
“Bot warning: Before the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Zelensky, we identified a hostile network of bots on X. The inauthentic network spreads slander in the Hebrew language against President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people”, the statement reads.
Read also: Israeli police arrive in Uman to protect public order on Rosh Hashana
As reported, during a meeting in New York, where the 78th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Benjamin Netanyahu the protection of people and cooperation in civil defense.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107105321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.