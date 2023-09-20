British Intelligenceys Sia's Defenses Around Bakhmut Weakened

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow has been forced to redeploy Russian airborne forces to the Melitopol sector, which has likely weakened its defenses around Bakhmut.
The UK Defense Ministry said this in a new intelligence update published on Twitter , Ukrinform reports.
The report notes that since September 15, 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have secured the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, approximately 8km to the south of the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut.
According to intelligence, this tactical success brings Ukrainian forces closer to the T 05-13 road, one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south. However, Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along an embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating a readily defendable obstacle. Read also: War update: Air Force launches 20 strikes on enemy positions
"Recent redeployments of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine have likely weakened Russia's defenses around Bakhmut," the UK Defense Ministry said.
