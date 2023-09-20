Zelensky Not Sure If Major Breakthrough In Ukraine'sunteroffensive Possible This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing, but it is not clear whether a major breakthrough is possible this year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with CNN , Ukrinform reports.
Asked whether a major breakthrough was possible this year in Ukraine's military counteroffensive, Zelensky said, "I think nobody knows, really."
"But I think that we will have more success," he said, noting gains Ukraine has made in the east.
Zelensky added that he remained focused on obtaining more long-range missiles from the U.S., arguing that Ukraine did not want them to target Russia but to keep the battlefield capabilities level between the two sides.
