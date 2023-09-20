Ukrainian Forces Destroy Sian Msta-B Howitzer In Bakhmut Sector

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and published a respective video, according to Ukrinform.

Due to successful interaction between the operators of the Special Operations Forces and artillery of Ukraine's defense forces, the carefully camouflaged target was hit, the report said.

Video: Official channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Another successful operation to search and identify the target and adjust fire by the Medoidy tactical group of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces," the General Staff said.

The Krasnopol projectile has a jet engine and hits an armored target with the help of laser guidance, which illuminates the target depending on the time of day and the size of the target at a distance of up to 20 kilometers. The market value of such a projectile is $40,000.