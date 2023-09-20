Eighth Arab Renewable Energy And Energy Efficiencyngress Opens In Jordan

Organised by the Arab Renewable Energy Commission, the event offers sessions covering policies, strategies, and prospects of renewable energy in the Arab countries, the Arab green economy and energy funds, and the impact of climate factors on photovoltaic stations, among others.

The event showcases Jordan's aspiration to become a hub for energy investment, smart grids, green hydrogen, and transcontinental energy transmission, according to a statement by the organisers.

It also provides specialised workshops on energy storage, electric vehicles, and the integration of green economy in the Arab world.

Speaking at the event, Amani Al-Azzam, secretary-general of the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said, her country's energy sector operates in line with Master Strategy for the Energy Sector 2020-2030, a comprehensive national strategy.

The strategy targets a 31-percent share of renewables in Jordan's total power generation capacity and 14 percent of the total energy mix by 2030.

Al-Azzam said, the share of renewables in Jordan's electricity generation capacity was 21 percent in 2020, noting that the proportion rose to 27 percent by the end of 2022, thanks to more than 2.6 gigawatts of grid-connected renewable energy projects, mainly solar and wind ones.

Mohammad Ahmad, secretary-general of the Council of Arab Economic Unity, stressed the importance of Arab economic integration in the field of renewable energy, towards which the council can create conditions and components for achieving secure, clean, and sustainable energy production and addressing climate change.– NNN-PETRA

