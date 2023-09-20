Giftex Luxe: Experience The Epitome Of Elegance

Mumbai, Maharashtra Sep 20, 2023 (Issuewire)

India's luxury gifting market is worth ₹1000 crore and it's projected to reach ₹2000 crore by 2028. Secondly, the number of millionaires in India will grow by 105% by 2026; tit generates a pressing need for high-end luxury gifting solutions.

With 37+ years of enriched experience, Giftex presents 'Giftex Luxe - The Luxury Gift Show' for people who celebrate sophistication and exclusivity. Welcome to the world where opulence meets artistry, refinement & extravagance unite, and the most exquisite gifts await discerning clientele.

Immerse yourself in a realm of unparalleled luxury on -

Dates: 9-10 March 2024

Venue: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

About Giftex Luxe

Giftex Luxe intends to provide a platform to spotlight high-end B2C gifting experiences. It is designed to cater to the desires of HNIs & luxury-savvy people who appreciate the finer things in life. From meticulously crafted jewellery & silverware to rare art & collectibles, watches & timepieces, antiques, fragrances, and gourmet treats, the show will boast an array of offerings that epitomize luxury.

Things To Expect



Luxury Gifts: Explore a curated collection of handpicked luxury gifts that encompass elegance, quality, and exclusivity.

Artisanal Craftsmanship: Witness meticulartistry in the form of reproductions from renowned artists who put their heart & soul into creating exceptional prints.

Jewellery & Silverware: Indulge in the latest couture fashion, designer accessories, & timeless jewelry. From haute couture jewellery to iconic timepieces, find everything you need to style up.

Culinary Delights: Savor gourmet delicacies. Experience the flavors of luxury & bring home epicurean delights to share with loved ones. Network: Engage with people who share the same passion for luxury living. Connect with designers, collectors, and connoisseurs in an environment of sophistication & exclusivity.

Join–

Whether you're seeking the perfect gift for a loved one or looking to treat yourself to something extraordinary, the Giftex Luxury Gift Show is a one-stop solution for all your luxury desires.

Come & witness the world of opulence that knows no bounds and luxury has no limits.

For more information:

Call - +91 22 2207 5256 / 57

Email -