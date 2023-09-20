Polish Leader commends UN to establish special court to inspect Russian conflict crimes in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Polish Leader Andrzej Duda commended the UN on Tuesday to back the founding of a special court to inspect Russian conflict crimes in Ukraine.



“The perpetrators must be punished,” declared Duda, talking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, continuing "evil should be called evil.”



“We in Poland know that freedom is not given once and forever. That is why we perfectly understand the tragedy of the Ukrainian nation,” he stated.



Russian Leader “Vladimir Putin wanted to subjugate Ukraine, but he failed. I believe he will not succeed.”



Duda underlined that today there is a raid on Ukraine, but another nation might be in its position as well.



Duda was set to encounter with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.



Previously, the Polish leader gathered with his Turkish equivalent Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



"The leaders discussed the security situation in Central and Eastern Europe and the Black Sea," stated the Chancellery of the Leader of the Republic of Poland.

MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107105280