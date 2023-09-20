Isli Occupation Troops Kill Palestinian Near Jericho

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday killed a 19-year-old Palestinian during a raid on Aqba Jabr refugee camp near Jericho.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Dergham Al-Akhras was fatally hit with bullets in the head.
Another Palestinian, Atta Moussa, 29, who was wounded in a raid on Jenin on Tuesday, passed away, the statement said. (end)
