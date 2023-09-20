Kuwait Wins Seats In Wpcmittees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Oil declared on Wednesday that the State of Kuwait had won, for the first time, four seats in the executive committees of the World Petroleum Council (WPC) for the 2023-2026 period.
The voting was held in the Canadian city of Calgary on sidelines of the board 24th session.
Winners of the seats are the assistant undersecretary for technical affairs Khaled Al-Dayeen who would be in the scientific program commission.
In the youth committee, Dalal Al-Ohaly and Mohammad Al-Rashed won the seats. In the executive committee, Dr. Al-Badhali would fill the post of the deputy president for marketing.
The statement quoted the oil ministry undersecretary, Dr. Nimr Fahad Al-Malek, as saying that winning the seats crowned relentless efforts by the department for backing the national cadres. (end)
