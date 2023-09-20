Fake Doctor Sneaks Into LD Labour Room, Treats Patients Unnoticed For 3 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a seriadministrative lapse, a person claiming to be a doctor attended patients in the labour room of Lal Ded maternity hospital in Srinagar for three days, raising seriquestions about the hospital's security protocols and the safety of its patients.
The hospital authorities have initiated an investigation to determine how the impostor gained unauthorized access to the hospital. The individual in question was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.
Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Maternity Hospital Dr Muzaffer Sherwani told Kashmir Observer that they are investigating the matter and have sought explanation from the security incharge.
The person, Dr Sherwani added, was in the hospital's labour room and the concerned officials including the Chief Medical Officer found him doing rounds and checking the patients in the wards.
“After becoming suspicious, we questioned the credibility of the person and asked him for the details,” Dr. Sherwani said, adding that the person identified himself as Dr Aabid from South Kashmir's Dialgam and claimed that he is a cardiologist. Read Also PIB Srinagar, PARAS Health Organise Free Health Check-Up Camp For Media Fraternity 'Eye Flu' Rises With Over 21,000 Cases In J&K
“We checked the daily roster that comes from the medical college and didn't find his name.
We asked him for documents but he couldn't provide it. We then informed the police, which detained him,” Dr. Sherwani said.
According to some employees who happened to observe the person's movement in the hospital, he checked seriously ill patients and
prescribed medicines.
“I have sought an explanation from the security incharge,” Dr. Sherwani said.“We have given them clear cut directions that no one even if he is a doctor, should be allowed to enter inside the ward when he isn't on the daily roster.”
However, an official from Rajbagh police station told Kashmir Observer that the person might be“mentally unfit.”
The police have summoned the individual's family to the police station and are awaiting medical documents to clarify his mental state. Contrary to earlier reports, the police identified him as a resident of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
