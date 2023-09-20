Wednesday, 20 September 2023 01:58 GMT

Law Minister Meghwal Moves Women's Reservation Bill For Page In LS, Seeks Unanimity


9/20/2023 5:19:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women's reservation bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a very important bill and urging members to pass it with unanimity.

The minister said it will be really good if there is consenin passing the bill.

Meghwal said the government will consider whatever suggestions come up during the discussion on the bill. He asserted that if Parliament decides, the quota for women can be extended beyond 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The constitutional amendment bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

Read Also Women's Reservation Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha NC Not Against Women Reservation Bill: Omar

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20092023000215011059ID1107105272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search