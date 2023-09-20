Starburst Expands Data Lake Analytics Platform To Support Every Stage Of The Cloud Journey

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Starburst ,

the data lake analytics platform, today at Big Data London announced new additions to both Starburst Galaxy and Starburst Enterprise geared towards supporting customers at every stage of their cloud journeys – from those just starting migration to those working through a cloud-centric approach.

Cloud migration is an important initiative for nearly all organizations, but many are at varistages of the cloud migration journey depending on maturity, customer needs and regulatory requirements. In highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance, for example, some datasets must stay on-premise due to data localization laws and privacy regulations. As the data lake analytics platform built for optionality, Starburst is committed to meeting customers where they are and supporting those journeys regardless of the stage. As such, the company has added:



Dell storage support for

ECS, ObjectScale and Ceph in Starburst Enterprise: For those just starting their cloud journeys, Starburst is supporting on-premise storage that enables customers to run their business intelligence, analytics, and data science workloads and access data spread across the enterprise using the Starburst's data lake analytics platform

On-premises connectivity in

Starburst Galaxy: For those leveraging a hybrid cloud approach, Starburst has added on-prem connectivity that extends Starburst Galaxy beyond the "cloud data source only" world and allows larger, enterprise customers that are in the middle of their move to the cloud to still access their on-prem datasets. Unity Catalog integration in

Starburst Galaxy: For those already taking a cloud-centric approach, Starburst Galaxy is integrating with Databricks Unity Catalog to provide an additional metastore alongside AWS Glue, Hive HMS, and Galaxy Metastore so customers have access to and blend modern data sources without migration or reconfiguration.

"There's no doubt that the center of data gravity is in the cloud, but there is also significant value in leveraging data that exists elsewhere and on-prem," said Alison Huselid, SVP of Product at Starburst. "Our new on-prem connectivity means that Galaxy users can now connect to their on-prem data stores and glean value from that data while continuing the cloud migration journey. This connectivity is highly differentiated from other products on the market that require all data to be in a centralized cloud in order to extract its value."

To showcase the power of these transformative capabilities, HSBC will be giving a presentation at Big Data London that dives into its data evolution and journey to the Lakehouse and beyond. Shortlisted for a number of awards including the prestigiCloud Excellence Awards - 'Data Project of the Year 2023,' HSBC will share practical takeaways that the bank learned along the way to conquering complex multi-cloud data challenges with Starburst. Leveraging Starburst's unmatched optionality and connectivity, HSBC will showcase how it successfully delivered optimized query processing, overcame data accessibility challenges, governance and data localisation needs and achieved significant cost savings.

To learn more about Starburst, including its offerings and integrations, please visit our website: .

About Starburst

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured data lake analytics platform, built on open source Trino. Our platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, and consume data without the need for time-consuming and costly migrations. We believe the lake should be the center of gravity, and be the starting point for querying disparate data. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, lower the cost of infrastructure, use the tools best suited to their specific needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Comcast, Grubhub, and Priceline, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all their data.

SOURCE Starburst Data