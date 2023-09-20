North Carolina Entrepreneur Awarded 2023 Small Iness Advocate Of The Year By NSBA

Njenga, a small business owner from Raleigh, North Carolina, gave remarks that chronicled her journey from employee, to business leader, to advocate in front of a crowd of 200+.

"Not only is

Olalah a fierce small-business advocate unencumbered by political allegiances, she is the epitome of a small-business success story," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.

Njenga has served under two governors from two different political affiliations to the NCWorks Commission, filling a coveted seat on one of the state's most visible boards, where she represents the interests of North Carolina's 900,000+ small-business owners. She has also served in several public sector and non-profit board leadership roles over the 20 years she has lead her consulting firm.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from an organization like

NSBA, we share the belief that how you treat people matters," stated Njenga. "My philosophy of advocacy is to do the most for the most without expectation, and it has served me well as an advocate. I urge all small-business owners to get involved in our political process, to start somewhere and to start today."

YellowWood Group is a strategy consulting firm that helps leaders transform ambitiideas into outrageoutcomes. Discover more at: yellowwoodgroup.

As the nation's first small-business advocacy organization and celebrating more than 85 years in operation,

NSBA is a staunchly nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of America's entrepreneurs. Discover more at: nsba.biz .

Contact:

YellowWood Group

***@yellowwoodgroup

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE YellowWood Group