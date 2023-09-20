Netigate Unveilsigate EX Engage - Transforming The Waypanies Work With Employee Engagement

Netigate

EX

Engage

stands as the latest innovation during a phase of rapid growth and development for

Netigate. This release is a testament to the company's ongoing mission: to inspire actions

through authentic understanding of people. Developed with a contemporary perspective, this innovative

product

is designed to address the unique challenges faced by HR professionals and leaders in today's workplace. By

leveraging

the power of feedback,

Netigate

EX

Engage

empowers HR professionals and leaders with the necessary tools to cultivate a thriving workplace culture.



By capturing employee sentiment,

facilitating

continufeedback, and offering data-driven insights,

Netigate

EX Engage enables companies to drive engagement initiatives with precision and foresight. Powered by advanced analytics and AI-driven recommendations,

Netigate

EX Engage serves as a catalyst for empowering employees, reducing turnover, and nurturing a motivated, high-performing workforce with people at the heart.



"With nearly two decades of dedicated in-house expertise at Netigate, we've always envisioned empowering leaders to cultivate engagement, efficiency, and top-tier team performance. The newly launched employee engagement product embodies this vision,"

says Henrik Ceder, Chief Product Officer at Netigate.

Netigate

EX Engage is built upon a proven employee engagement model.

Tailored for organisations that prioritise employees at the heart of their mission, the new

product

serves as a cornerstone in driving engagement. Resulting in elevated employee satisfaction and

ultimately, heightened

customer contentment.



Earlier this month,

Netigate

made significant strides by unveiling a fresh brand identity. This rebranding effort extends beyond visual changes,

including

the introduction of EX Engage and the

reskin

of the company's survey platform,

Netigate

Feedback.



The release of

Netigate

EX Engage

represents

yet another remarkable milestone in the company's journey to enhance foon understanding people.

Embracing these

innovative

product

equips organisations to tap into employee potential, driving productivity, team satisfaction, and lasting growth.



Mikkel Drucker, CEO of Netigate, further emphasises,

"The launch of EX Engage not only underscores our commitment to understanding people, but also strengthens our mission of enabling organisations to create enriched experiences for their employees. Recognising that employee engagement significantly influences an organisation's success and productivity, our expanded product suite is a testament to our commitment and dedication."

This unveiling of Netigate EX Engage marks the inception of the new platform,

Netigate EX,

as Netigate remains steadfast in its commitment to refining the platform through continuiterations.



Netigate remains dedicated to its purpose of giving every voice value, motivating companies and organisations to act on insights about people's needs, sentiments, and drivers. The overarching product vision focuses on providing a platform that facilitates a 360-degree understanding of both customers and employees.



Press contact:

Martyna Studniarska

Director of Brand

[email protected]

+46 737 24 30 00

The following files are available for download: