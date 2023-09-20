Amazon To Help Kazakhstan Be Regional IT Hub

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Susan
Pointer, the Vice President of Amazon Corporation, in New York, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
During the conversation with a representative of the world's
largest technology company, they discussed opportunities for
mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of cloud
technologies and the construction of data centers.
The President drew attention to Kazakhstan's achievements in the
field of e-government, emphasizing that further improvement of the
digital sphere in our country will require best-in-class
infrastructure solutions.
The company expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with
Kazakhstan with the prospect of covering the entire Central Asian
region.
During the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Ministry
of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of
Kazakhstan ("NIT" JSC) and Amazon Web Services to acquire the
Outpost cloud solution and launch a pilot project to integrate it
with the QazTech platform.
This step will create the conditions for global players to
locate data centers in Kazakhstan. It will also realize the
country's potential as a regional IT hub.
