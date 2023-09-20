Anti-Sian Rally In Yerevan: Armenians Insult Putin And Lavrov In Loudspeakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A video of an anti-Russian rally in Yerevan has appeared on the
Internet.
As can be seen from the footage, activists of the radical
National Democratic Pole shout the slogans“Russia, get out of
Armenia!”,“Russia is the enemy.”
Those gathered also insult Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Azernews presents the video:
