It's Not Nagorno-Karabakh, It Is Azerbaijan's Region Of Karabakh! - Pundit Lambasts Euuncil President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brenda Shaffer, faculty member of theNaval Postgraduate
School, foreign policy specialist, an influential Amrican expert in
South Caucasus, has sharply criticised the President of the
European Council Charles Michel in her response to his post
regarding the anti-terror activities conducted by the Azerbaijan
Army in Garabagh economic region, where he uses the outdated
expression of "Nagorno Karabakh".
In her response she wrote on her X (formerly titter):
It's not "Nagorno-Karabakh Oblast"-- the USSR collapsed over
thirty years ago. It is Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh.
Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to
ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress
large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm
and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia's armed forces
from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military
infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population
returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the
civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our
military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated
that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed
on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia's armed
forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the
source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.
As part of the measures, positions on the front line and
in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia's
armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are
incapacitated using high-precision weapons.
We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian
infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate
military targets are being incapacitated.
The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian
Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring
Center are informed about the ongoing activities," the Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan said.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.