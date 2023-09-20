Change in Orion Group 's Half-Year Financial Report 2024 publication date

Orion Corporation changes the publication date of its Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2024. The new publication date is Thursday 8 August 2024 (was previously Thursday 18 July 2024). The financial calendar will otherwise remain unchanged.

The publication dates of the Financial Statement Release for 2023, and Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2024 are as follows: