Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:25 GMT

Army Destroys Several Targets Of Armenian Armed Forces In Azerbaijan's Garabagh


9/20/2023 5:16:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Destructive fire strikes were inflicted on several trenches, shelters, and military convoys of the Armenian armed forces formations in the Karabakh economic region, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105249

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search