Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:25 GMT

Azerbaijan Army Does Not Target Civilians And Any Civilian Facilities


9/20/2023 5:16:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The information shared on Armenian social media accounts that Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly subjected to fire civilian population and civilian infrastructure is completely false and disinformation, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As we repeatedly stated, civilian population and civilian facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, only legitimate military targets are neutralized.

We present some of the mentioned facts.

MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105245

