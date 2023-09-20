Azerbaijan Army Does Not Target Civilians And Any Civilian Facilities

As we repeatedly stated, civilian population and civilian facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, only legitimate military targets are neutralized.

We present some of the mentioned facts.

<p></p> <p></p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="456" src="" title="Polkovnik Anar Eyvazov: " Bölmələrimiz="" tərəfindən="" yalnız="" legitim="" hərbi="" hədəflər="" zərərsizləşdirilir""="" width="758"><p></p>