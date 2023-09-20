Azerbaijan Army Does Not Target Civilians And Any Civilian Facilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The information shared on Armenian social media accounts that
Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly subjected to fire civilian
population and civilian infrastructure is completely false and
disinformation, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of
Azerbaijan.
As we repeatedly stated, civilian population and civilian
facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, only
legitimate military targets are neutralized.
We present some of the mentioned facts.
