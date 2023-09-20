Flash News: OKX Launches New GEO Express Payment Method For P2P Trading

OKX Launches New GEO Express Payment Method for P2P Trading

OKX today launched a new payment method for its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading product , which enables users to buy crypto from - or sell crypto to - other users in a P2P setting in their local currency. The new payment method, called GEO Express, has been developed in partnership with GEO Pay , a Ukrainian payment vendor that combines P2P payments and operations on deposit/withdrawal of fiat funds and exchanges it for crypto assets.

This new integration reduces the number of steps a user has to take to complete an order by automating the "receive token" step in the user's P2P trading journey.

GEO Express offers several key features that will benefit both buyers and sellers:

. Buyers will be automatically redirected to the GEO Express payment site, allowing for a unique invoice link to be created and verification that the buyer is paying the correct GEO ID and amount.

. Buyers can also enjoy "instant token release" once they've confirmed that the payment has been made on OKX.

. Sellers will receive instant payment verification, and no longer need to log on to their OKX account again to confirm payment has been received to complete the P2P transaction.

Note: GEO Express is only applicable to users who on-ramp and off-ramp in Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH).



To learn more about GEO Express, click here .



For more information, please visit the Support Cente .