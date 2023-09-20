Azerbaijan's Def Ministry Urges Armenian Armed Forces In Garabagh To Surrender

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again
calls on the formations of the Armenian armed forces stationed in
the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to lay down their weapons and
surrender. In this case, anti-terrorist activities will be stopped,
Azernews reports, citing MoD.
We are in operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping
contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan,
and we are creating all conditions for them to fulfill their
duties.
