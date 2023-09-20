Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:24 GMT

Kyrgyzstan Invites Finland Tooperate In Green Energy Sector


9/20/2023 5:16:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leaders discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as current issues on the international agenda. Sadyr Japarov focused on the development of Kyrgyz-Finnish relations in all priority areas of partnership, expressing interest in deepening joint cooperation, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

In turn, Sauli Niinistö reaffirmed the readiness to develop bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest. He noted the importance of strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan for the development of economic and business relations between the two countries.

((The leaders of the states also exchanged views on regional and international security issues. The parties, despite the geographical remoteness of the two countries, outlined the readiness to step up contacts for further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Finland,)) the statement says.

MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search