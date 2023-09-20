Kyrgyzstan Invites Finland Tooperate In Green Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leaders discussed the current state and prospects for
expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as current issues on the
international agenda. Sadyr Japarov focused on the development of
Kyrgyz-Finnish relations in all priority areas of partnership,
expressing interest in deepening joint cooperation, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.
In turn, Sauli Niinistö reaffirmed the readiness to develop
bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest. He noted the
importance of strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan for the
development of economic and business relations between the two
countries.
((The leaders of the states also exchanged views on regional and
international security issues. The parties, despite the
geographical remoteness of the two countries, outlined the
readiness to step up contacts for further cooperation between
Kyrgyzstan and Finland,)) the statement says.
