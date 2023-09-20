Baku Metro Delighted Its Passengers With Uzeyir Hajibayli's Ic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Baku Metro has delighted its passengers with a concert program
timed to the National Music Day.
The colorful show started at 10:30 in the morning at
Icherishehar station and lasted an hour and a half, Azernews reports.
The concert program included the works of Azerbaijani and world
composers as well as folk songs performed by the national mugham
trio and string quartet. Later, the concerts were also held at
other stations, including Sahil, 28 May and the Azerbaijan National
Academy of Science.
National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18
each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding
composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and
opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.
The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a
holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to
celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This
tradition continues till nowadays.
Numercultural events, including gala concerts and festivals,
are being held nationwide as part of the celebration.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.