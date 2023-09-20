Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size To Reachd 22.16 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic cylinder market size was USD 14.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of hydraulic cylinders in heavy equipment employed during construction activities and increasing urbanization in emerging , such as India, China, and others, are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, the shipping industry is a major consumer of hydraulic cylinders due to its advantages associated with lifting heavy loads, which is another factor driving market revenue growth. Ongoing construction activities in varicountries are gradually becoming more complex due to technicalities associated with it. Although, there had been a significant decline in construction activities during COVID-19 pandemic, but the market has regained its momentum as lockdown and trade restrictions have been lifted. Moreover, increasing support from governments in varicountries has prompted this industry to rapidly adopt advanced construction equipment and develop sustainable infrastructure projects. In the construction industry, hydraulic cylinders are readily incorporated in machinery such as excavators, trenchers, road construction planners, and others. Furthermore, increasing preference is mainly due to their excellent resistance against corrosion, extreme temperatures, and weather changes. In shipping applications, hydraulic cylinders' aid in lifting compartments that weigh around 30 to 42 tons. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, risks associated with internal leakage is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. Hydraulic cylinders mostly operate with oil, therefore, leakage in internal components causes environmental contamination. In addition, industry professionals look for cleaner and safer alternatives, such as pneumatic cylinders and others, because it enables them to adhere to environmental standards implemented by governments in varicountries. They can also stay compliant and achieve higher industry standards. Pneumatics are a cost-effective solution than hydraulic cylinders and incorporates pneumatic safety thereby making it ideal for an inflammable environment. Moreover, increasing foon cleaner technologies is another major factor restraining market revenue growth. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 14.30 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 4.0% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 22.16 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Function, specification, industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Enerpac Tool Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar, Eaton, KYB Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, SMC Corporation, Hengli hydraulic, Hydac International GmbH, Standex International Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, and Weber-Hydraulic GmbH Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global hydraulic cylinder market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective hydraulic cylinder products. Some major players included in the global hydraulic cylinder market report are:



Enerpac Tool Group

Bosch Rexroth AG

Caterpillar

Eaton

KYB Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

SMC Corporation

Hengli hydraulic

Hydac International GmbH

Standex International Corporation

Texas Hydraulics Weber-Hydraulic GmbH

Strategic Development



On 27 October 2021, Dellner Bubenzer, which is a Germany-based leading designer and manufacturer of braking systems for use in variindustries, announced to acquire Hydratech Industries, which is a global supplier of hydraulic components headquartered in Singapore. This acquisition will expand Dellner's offerings to global consumers and complement Dellner's groundbreaking invention of the electrohydraulic BUEL thruster system. On 11 May 2022, Danfoss Power Solutions, which is a leading manufacturer and provider of hydraulic machinery for construction, agriculture, and off-road vehicles market headquartered in the U.S. announced a collaboration with RISE Robotics, which is a Massachusetts-based designer and manufacturer of sustainable mechanical systems for a broad range of application. This long-term collaboration is particularly aimed at manufacturing products that aid in significantly reducing industrial emissions. In addition, both the companies have joined hands to address challenges associated with electrification of mechanical systems and develop innovative solutions that surpass conventional technologies prevailing in variindustries.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The double-acting hydraulic cylinders segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for hydraulic cylinders that provide precise control and faster retraction is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders pump hydraulic fluid on both sides of the plunger. In addition, extra port allows more control over plunger and ensures it returns to its original position during retraction. Significant investments in advancement of existing farming technologies are among other factors driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 3 June 2022, Power Farming, which is a leading manufacturer of tractors and heavy agricultural machinery headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand announced an addition to its Dutz Fahr tractor range. It is now designed and developed to suit a wide range of applications. This tractor incorporate front axle suspension with double-acting hydraulic cylinders for effective self-leveling among others.

The welded cylinders segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for high-performance and stable hydraulic cylinders that support heavy loads is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Welded cylinders are also preferred by industry professionals as they offer design freedom and unlike tie-rod cylinders and withstand mechanical forces and offer varifeatures. Market companies are significantly investing in research & development activities and offering their prospective clients customization options. This has further increased acceptance of welded cylinders among end-users in variregions. In addition, significant advancements in welded cylinders have increased their life expectancy and provide benefits such as automatic overload protection, speed control, and others.

The oil & gas segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements in cylinder technology is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this segment. Oil & gas industries require hydraulic cylinders to explore and exploit resources located in deep water. In addition, market companies are focusing on developing large hydraulic cylinders that adhere to safety and latest industry standards. Advancements in hydraulic power unit also play a key role in driving market revenue growth in these industries. For instance, market companies are focusing on reducing the size of hydraulic cylinder by combining power unit with low displacement characteristic of helical actuators. Moreover, surface technologies that offer improved performance are in high demand in oil & gas industries. The Europe market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in research & development activities and increasing number of construction activities in varicountries in this region are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. Earthmoving equipment, such as excavators, backhoes, bulldozers, dump trucks, and others, incorporate hydraulic cylinders to improve performance and lifespan of machinery. In addition, hydraulics enables construction equipment to lift loads that are heavier. Increasing presence of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in countries, such as Germany, the UK, Spain, and others, has also contributed to market revenue growth.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global hydraulic cylinder market based on function, specification, industry, and region:



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Specification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Welded Cylinders



Tie Rod Cylinders



Telescopic Cylinders

Mill Type Hydraulic Cylinders

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Construction



Automotive



Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Industrial Control Systems Security Market , By Security Type (Network, Application, Database, Endpoint), By Service (Incident Response Services, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services), By Solution and By Region Forecast to 2030

Sports Guns Market By Type (Pistols, Revolvers, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Carbines, Others), By Application (Training & Demonstration, Recreational Sports), By Distribution Channel (Gun Stores, Sport Goods Stores, Online, Others), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Green Construction Market By Product (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Solar Products, Building Systems, Others), By Application (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market , By Vehicle Type (Electric Bus, Electric Truck), By Battery Type (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate), By Propulsion Type, (Battery Electric Vehicle) By Component, By Range, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Road Safety Market By Solutions (Incident Detection & Response, Red Light & Speed Enforcement, ANPR/ALPR), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Forecasts to 2027

Industrial Packaging Market , By Product Type (Drums, IBC, Sacks), By Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others), By Application (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction), By Material, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Dewatering Equipment Market By Product Type (Sludge Dewatering Equipment, Plastic Dewatering Equipment, Paper Dewatering Equipment), By Technology (Belt Presses, Centrifuges, Drying Beds, Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters, Sludge Lagoons), By Application (Industrial [Refineries, Mining, Chemical, Petroleum, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textile], Municipal [Commercial, Residential]), and By Region Forecast to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Hydraulic Cylinder Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



titanium nitride coating market

autoclaved aerated concrete market

cellulose-based plastics market

air treatment market

calcium formate market

waste management market

industrial wastewater treatment service market

technical insulation market

specialty fertilizers market

polyvinylidene fluoride (pvdf) market

carbon fiber market

electrochemical glass market

optically clear adhesives market

d3o market

synthetic rubber market

advanced ceramics market

masterbatch market

graphene market

textile chemicals market ceramic fiber market





Tags Hydraulic Cylinder Market size Hydraulic Cylinder Market Hydraulic Cylinder construction Automotive Oil & gas Related Links