EBRD Loans $20Mln To Gia's TBC Bank For Women-Led Inesses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has granted
a $20 million loan to TBC Bank, one of Georgia's largest banks, for
women-led enterprises outside the capital city of Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The EBRD said on Tuesday the loan was part of its Women in
Business programme, supported by the European Union and Sweden.
The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Georgia, with
over €5 billion across 287 projects in the country to date.
