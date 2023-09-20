IMF To Help Uzbekistan Develop Propls For Improving Its Nomic Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 18, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
received MD of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva
at his residence in New York, Azernews reports,
citing Kun.uz news agency.
Detailed views on the global economic situation were exchanged.
The issues of further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation
with the IMF, including the agreements reached at the bilateral
meeting held in Samarkand in June of this year, were
considered.
The head of the fund praised the results of the reform program
in Uzbekistan and expressed his readiness to cooperate closely in
the promotion of effective reforms in the country.
During the meeting, issues related to comprehensive analysis of
the stability of the IMF financial sector, providing consulting
support in the development of proposals for the improvement of
economic policy and the participation of specialists of the
country's agencies in the implementation of the capacity building
program were discussed.
