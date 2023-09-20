Turkmenistan Increases Sea Freight Transportation By More Than Quarter

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the period from January to August 2023, the State
Enterprise "Maritime Merchant Fleet" in Turkmenistan increased the
total volume of cargo transportation by 28.6% compared to the same
period of the previyear, as reported on the company's website, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
In total, 1,509,000 tons of varitypes of cargo were
transported over 8 months. During this period, the number of
containers transported amounted to 2,773 TEU, increasing by 2.6
times.
The cargo turnover for January-August 2023 reached 626.355
million ton-kilometers, which is 25.4% higher than the figures for
the same period in 2022.
Passenger turnover for January-August 2023 increased by 65.5%
compared to the corresponding period in 2022, totaling 6.194
million passenger-kilometers.
"The increase in growth rates is primarily associated with the
growth of export transportation of crude oil and petroleum
products, as well as bulk cargo, due to the encouragement of
shippers to increase deliveries by reliable fleet vessels,"
commented the press service of the State Enterprise "Maritime
Merchant Fleet."
