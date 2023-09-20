Statement By The Presidential Administration Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In response to the“call for starting negotiations” made by the
illegal regime created and still supported by Armenia on
Azerbaijan's territory, the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan states that the representatives of the
Armenian residents living in our country's Karabakh region were on
several occasions invited by the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for dialogue on the reintegration issues.
However, they have repeatedly rejected it.
The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan is
prepared for a meeting in Yevlakh with the representatives of the
Armenian residents living in our country's Karabakh region.
Nevertheless, for the antiterror measures to stop, the illegal
Armenian military formations must raise the white flag, all the
weapons must be handed over, and the illegal regime must be
dissolved.
Otherwise, the antiterror measures will be continued until the
end.
