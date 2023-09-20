Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:22 GMT

Statement By The Presidential Administration Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan


9/20/2023 5:16:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In response to the“call for starting negotiations” made by the illegal regime created and still supported by Armenia on Azerbaijan's territory, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan states that the representatives of the Armenian residents living in our country's Karabakh region were on several occasions invited by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan for dialogue on the reintegration issues. However, they have repeatedly rejected it.

The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan is prepared for a meeting in Yevlakh with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in our country's Karabakh region. Nevertheless, for the antiterror measures to stop, the illegal Armenian military formations must raise the white flag, all the weapons must be handed over, and the illegal regime must be dissolved.

Otherwise, the antiterror measures will be continued until the end.

