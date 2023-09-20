Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:22 GMT

Cannon Of Armenian Armed Forces Formations, Which Targeted Azerbaijani Civil Infrastructure Destroyed


9/20/2023 5:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense destroyed a cannon belonging to the units of the armed forces of Armenia, which targeted Azerbaijani civil infrastructure.

Azernews presents the video footage:

MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105214

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search