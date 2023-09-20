Cannon Of Armenian Armed Forces Formations, Which Targeted Azerbaijani Civil Infrastructure Destroyed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense destroyed a cannon belonging to
the units of the armed forces of Armenia, which targeted
Azerbaijani civil infrastructure.
Azernews presents the video footage:
