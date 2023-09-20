Italian Military Expert To Armenians In Garabagh:“It's Over! Surrender!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "It is over! Surrender!"
Italian military expert Thomas Theiner stated this, addressing
the separatists in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan . He posted
the corresponding publication on his page on the social network X
(former Twitter).
"In September 2020 I said after 3 days that Armenia has lost the
war in Karabakh In March 2022 I said after 7 days that russia has
lost the war in Ukraine. In September 2023 I say after 20 minutes
of fighting that Karabakh Armenians have lost the war. It is over.
Surrender now," the Theiner wrote.
